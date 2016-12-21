BRIEF-Canadian General Investments Ltd declares special dividend of $0.12 per share
LONDON, Dec 7 Activist investor Knight Vinke expects European investment banks will have to merge with U.S. or Chinese rivals because they lack scale in wholesale trading and have no deep domestic market to subsidise their activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cushing Denied Disaster Assistance After Novemb...
|Dec 1
|stanforj
|2
|Church of the First Born not a church but a Cult (Jan '08)
|Nov '16
|hawhawhaw
|307
|The Latest: Oklahoma officials clear senior hom...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Feb '16
|Nanaloves4
|12
|Deadly Wreck Closes Road Near Drumright (Jul '09)
|Jan '16
|MedicJenn
|135
|joe Davenport (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|So sad
|4
|What happened to Freddies (Feb '15)
|Dec '15
|nowaynohow
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC