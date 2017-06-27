Specially equipped Purple Heart truck will stop in Alpharetta, Cumming
At 7 p.m. on Friday, July 7, Alpharetta Chapter 576 of The Military Order of the Purple Heart will host a ceremony to welcome the 2017 Purple Heart Truck Run to Alpharetta. The public is invited to join the members of Chapter 576, all of whom are Purple Heart recipients, at the event and barbecue held at Alpharetta American Legion Post 201, 201 Wills Road.
