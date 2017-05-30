UNG's Gainesville campus expected to ...

UNG's Gainesville campus expected to see 4-6 percent growth in fall

Sunday May 14 Read more: The Times

Officials are expecting a 4 to 6 percent enrollment increase this fall at the University of North Georgia's Gainesville campus, solidifying the all-commuter campus as the largest of the five UNG locations. "Gainesville, by design, will be our largest campus, and it's already somewhat larger," UNG President Bonita Jacobs said in an interview with The Times Friday.

