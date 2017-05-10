Troy Brumbalow hosts mayoral campaign...

Troy Brumbalow hosts mayoral campaign event downtown

Troy Brumbalow will be the first candidate other than incumbent Mayor H. Ford Gravitt to run for the seat since 2003. Over the weekend, prospective Cumming mayoral candidate Troy Brumbalow held a campaign event downtown to meet voters, and he had a lot of fun along the way.

