Trampoline Park jumps into Forsyth County
Forsyth County will have the chance to jump into a new experience later this year when Launch Trampoline Park opens a franchise in Cumming. The business was founded in 2012 by retired New England Patriot cornerback and three-time Super Bowl champion Ty Law and his business partner and entrepreneur Robert Arnold.
Read more at The Milton Herald.
