'The Mood Swingers' perform May 19-21...

'The Mood Swingers' perform May 19-21 at Cumming Playhouse

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Forsyth County News

"The Mood Swingers" runs May 19-21 at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Cumming Playhouse. It's been eight years since the vocals of Kathy Russell, Pat Groman and Cheryl Rogers came together on the Cumming Playhouse stage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) May 12 megan 37
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) May 8 Tammoe 922
News Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition May 5 Barbie 1
Colonial Grand - Pleasant Hill burglary Apr 28 acresident 1
Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ... Mar '17 joe 3
Girls 15 - 16 looking to chat (Jan '16) Feb '17 Jth43 2
Needing help Feb '17 Jth43 1
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,025,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC