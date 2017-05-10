Shiloh Point Elementary teacher named top in special education

Rachel McClure, Cumming Civitan Club president; Sarah Taylor, Forsyth County Schools Special Education Department director; Ashley Millard, Little Mill Middle School; Julie Stephens, Lakeside Middle School; Michelle Galanin, Shiloh Point Elementary School; and Jeff Bearden, Superintendent. Michelle Galanin of Shiloh Point Elementary School was named Special Education Teacher of the Year for the first time and said the award spotlights her students.

