Shiloh Point Elementary teacher named top in special education
Rachel McClure, Cumming Civitan Club president; Sarah Taylor, Forsyth County Schools Special Education Department director; Ashley Millard, Little Mill Middle School; Julie Stephens, Lakeside Middle School; Michelle Galanin, Shiloh Point Elementary School; and Jeff Bearden, Superintendent. Michelle Galanin of Shiloh Point Elementary School was named Special Education Teacher of the Year for the first time and said the award spotlights her students.
