Sawnee EMC awards scholarships to loc...

Sawnee EMC awards scholarships to local high school seniors

20 hrs ago

Sawnee EMC announced the 19 recipients of a total of $76,000 in college funding, seven of whom are Forsyth County students. A group of high school seniors will go into their summer before college with thicker wallets after receiving scholarships from a Cumming-based electric services provider.

