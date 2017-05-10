Man indicted for DUI crash that injured deputy fire marshal
A Forsyth County Grand Jury recently indicted a Cumming man on charges of serious injury by vehicle and driving under the influence dating to a December 2015 car crash with a Forsyth County deputy fire marshal. Dwayne Travis Fulwider, who was 25 at the time of his arrest, was indicted on three counts of serious injury by vehicle, all felonies, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving, all misdemeanor traffic violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|May 12
|megan
|37
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|May 8
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May 5
|Barbie
|1
|Colonial Grand - Pleasant Hill burglary
|Apr 28
|acresident
|1
|Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ...
|Mar '17
|joe
|3
|Girls 15 - 16 looking to chat (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Jth43
|2
|Needing help
|Feb '17
|Jth43
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC