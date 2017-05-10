GDOT: Hwy. 20 widening plans getting down to details
During the meeting, attendees had a chance to speak with GDOT officials, fill out comments and look at maps and plans on display. There were a lot of people and a lot of opinions filling Otwell Middle School for an information meeting on improvements to a heavily traveled state highway Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Mon
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May 5
|Barbie
|1
|Colonial Grand - Pleasant Hill burglary
|Apr 28
|acresident
|1
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr 27
|new user
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|DaniellePerkins
|36
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ...
|Mar '17
|joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC