Four charged for fleeing, crashing in Cumming

Four men were charged for leading Forsyth County deputies on a car chase Saturday night and fleeing after crashing in Cumming, in the aftermath of which drugs were reportedly found in the vehicle. Jamal Davenport, 20, of Dawson County, and Hall County residents Quantell Manuel, 17, and Sedrick Johnson, 20, are currently being held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail, according to Deputy Doug Rainwater, a spokesman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

