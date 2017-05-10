Four charged for fleeing, crashing in Cumming
Four men were charged for leading Forsyth County deputies on a car chase Saturday night and fleeing after crashing in Cumming, in the aftermath of which drugs were reportedly found in the vehicle. Jamal Davenport, 20, of Dawson County, and Hall County residents Quantell Manuel, 17, and Sedrick Johnson, 20, are currently being held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail, according to Deputy Doug Rainwater, a spokesman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Mon
|Tammoe
|922
|Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition
|May 5
|Barbie
|1
|Colonial Grand - Pleasant Hill burglary
|Apr 28
|acresident
|1
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr 27
|new user
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|DaniellePerkins
|36
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ...
|Mar '17
|joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC