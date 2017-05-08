Cumming Police: Lottery winner's deat...

Cumming Police: Lottery winner's death not due to beating trauma

Thursday May 4

CUMMING A lottery winner who died after being found unconscious in the middle of Atlanta Highway just off the Cumming square on Saturday, April 22 did not die due to trauma, officials said.

