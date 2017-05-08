Cumming, Forsyth County remain under ...

Cumming, Forsyth County remain under drought conditions

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: John's Creek Herald

Despite some recent rainfall, the city of Cumming and Forsyth County remain under drought conditions. Currently, the area is under a Level 2 Drought Response category issued by the Environmental Protection Division, but could move into a Level 3 Drought category this summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at John's Creek Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Mon Tammoe 922
News Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition May 5 Barbie 1
Colonial Grand - Pleasant Hill burglary Apr 28 acresident 1
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... Apr 27 new user 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) Apr 27 DaniellePerkins 36
What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16) Apr 27 Erik 2
Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ... Mar '17 joe 3
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC