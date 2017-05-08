Cumming, Forsyth County remain under drought conditions
Despite some recent rainfall, the city of Cumming and Forsyth County remain under drought conditions. Currently, the area is under a Level 2 Drought Response category issued by the Environmental Protection Division, but could move into a Level 3 Drought category this summer.
