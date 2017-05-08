Canton Highway widening open house on...

Canton Highway widening open house on Monday

The first of two public meetings on the widening of Canton Highway between Cumming and Canton, and the only one in Forsyth County, will be held next week. On Monday from 5-7 p.m., the first meeting on the project to widen the road along its existing route from I-575 in Canton to just west of downtown Cumming will be held at Otwell Middle School.

