Boil water advisory lifted for northeast Forsyth
The drive through at the McDonalds on Keith Bridge Road sat empty Thursday afternoon after the restaurant was forced to close due to a broken water main. A boil water advisory has been lifted, and all of the affected restaurants in the area are expected to re-open soon.
