71-year-old woman dies in pedestrian accident
Maria Vinci, of Cumming, was hit by a Dodge Caravan at 6:17 a.m., April 27 while she was attempting to cross Windermere Parkway at New Gate Drive. The van, driven by Adrian Rowland, 41, of Sugar Hill, was traveling south on Windermere Parkway toward New Gate Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Milton Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colonial Grand - Pleasant Hill burglary
|Apr 28
|acresident
|1
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Apr 27
|new user
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|DaniellePerkins
|36
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ...
|Mar '17
|joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC