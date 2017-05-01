71-year-old woman dies in pedestrian ...

71-year-old woman dies in pedestrian accident

Maria Vinci, of Cumming, was hit by a Dodge Caravan at 6:17 a.m., April 27 while she was attempting to cross Windermere Parkway at New Gate Drive. The van, driven by Adrian Rowland, 41, of Sugar Hill, was traveling south on Windermere Parkway toward New Gate Drive.

