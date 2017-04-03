Widened Hwy. 20 road, Chattahoochee bridge to open Tuesday

April 2017: Drivers begin using a newly constructed bridge for three lanes of traffic and a new roadway between Windermere Parkway and Samples Road Almost a decade after initial plans began to widen a major thoroughfare connecting Forsyth and Gwinnett counties over the Chattahoochee River, motorists will begin to reap the benefits of longtime construction. At midnight on Tuesday, traffic on Buford Highway will split across a new bridge over the river that serves as the county line, which will now hold one eastbound lane of traffic and two westbound lanes.

