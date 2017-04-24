UNG master plan includes proposals for housing, parking at Gainesville campus

On-campus student housing, two new parking decks and the conversion of a main campus road into a pedestrian walkway are among the needs identified for the Gainesville campus in the University of North Georgia's master plan released this week. On-campus student housing, two new parking decks and the conversion of a main campus road into a pedestrian walkway are among the needs identified for the Gainesville campus in the University of North Georgia's master plan released this week.

