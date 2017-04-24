UNG master plan includes proposals for housing, parking at Gainesville campus
On-campus student housing, two new parking decks and the conversion of a main campus road into a pedestrian walkway are among the needs identified for the Gainesville campus in the University of North Georgia's master plan released this week. On-campus student housing, two new parking decks and the conversion of a main campus road into a pedestrian walkway are among the needs identified for the Gainesville campus in the University of North Georgia's master plan released this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colonial Grand - Pleasant Hill burglary
|Fri
|acresident
|1
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Thu
|new user
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|DaniellePerkins
|36
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Apr 27
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|First Murder in the New City of Milton (Jun '07)
|Apr 15
|justice
|39
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC