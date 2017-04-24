Sawnee EMC offering rebate for enrolling thermostats

An electric services provider based in Cumming is offering a program designed to help members who have a Wi-Fi-enabled programmable thermostat save money. Sawnee EMC, which provides electricity to about 171,173 accounts in seven north Georgia counties, has open enrollment through June 16 for Smart Savers, a program that first launched last summer as a way to allow participants to receive an incentive for signing up their thermostats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.