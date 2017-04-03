Pesky pollen producing higher-than-no...

Pesky pollen producing higher-than-normal spring allergies in Forsyth County

Sunday Apr 2 Read more: Forsyth County News

Even without stepping outside into the clouds of yellow that coat your car and sidewalks, your body knows it's spring in Georgia, thanks to the numerous symptoms that accompany spring allergies. The allergy season, which is caused by pollen from trees being released into the air to fertilize plants of the same species, runs from mid-March to May, or for about six weeks, and residents are starting to feel it.

