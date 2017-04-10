P.S.I. acquires CV-based TPMS provider TST

Pressure Systems International Inc. , a developer of commercial vehicle tire inflation systems, has acquired Truck System Technologies Inc. , a Cumming, Ga.-based provider of tire pressure monitoring and mobile asset management systems technology. P.S.I. President and CEO Tim Musgrave called the acquisition a "perfect complement to our automatic tire inflation systems," especially in light of the pending Greenhouse Gas Phase 2 trailer regulations - which set fuel-economy standards for trailers and box trucks - becoming effective January 2018.

