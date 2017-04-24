Motorcycle safety day Saturday at Cum...

Motorcycle safety day Saturday at Cumming Fairgrounds

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Forsyth County News

Motorcyclists or those wishing to obtain their license to ride may want to check out a family friendly event being held in Cumming on Sunday. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is holding its annual motorcycle safety day April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the parking lot across from the Cumming Fairgrounds, located at 235 Castleberry Road just off the downtown square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colonial Grand - Pleasant Hill burglary 9 hr acresident 1
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... Thu new user 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) Thu DaniellePerkins 36
What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16) Thu Erik 2
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 2
News Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ... Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 1
News First Murder in the New City of Milton (Jun '07) Apr 15 justice 39
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,194 • Total comments across all topics: 280,633,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC