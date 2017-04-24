Motorcycle safety day Saturday at Cumming Fairgrounds

Motorcyclists or those wishing to obtain their license to ride may want to check out a family friendly event being held in Cumming on Sunday. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is holding its annual motorcycle safety day April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the parking lot across from the Cumming Fairgrounds, located at 235 Castleberry Road just off the downtown square.

