Motorcycle safety day Saturday at Cumming Fairgrounds
Motorcyclists or those wishing to obtain their license to ride may want to check out a family friendly event being held in Cumming on Sunday. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is holding its annual motorcycle safety day April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at the parking lot across from the Cumming Fairgrounds, located at 235 Castleberry Road just off the downtown square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colonial Grand - Pleasant Hill burglary
|9 hr
|acresident
|1
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Thu
|new user
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Thu
|DaniellePerkins
|36
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|First Murder in the New City of Milton (Jun '07)
|Apr 15
|justice
|39
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC