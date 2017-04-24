Award winning salon in Alpharetta and Cumming is looking for a mature professional and creative person to fill a position at the nerve center of our company, the front desk. If you are a fashion conscious , team spirited individual that wishes to become part of a talented team, this is the place for you! Duties to include: a Greeting Clients, a Scheduling Appointments a Register Transactions a Receiving Inventory a Answering Phones a General Housekeeping a Ensuring that the salon runs smoothly Schedule will vary to include evenings and weekends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Milton Herald.