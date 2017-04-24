More
Award winning salon in Alpharetta and Cumming is looking for a mature professional and creative person to fill a position at the nerve center of our company, the front desk. If you are a fashion conscious , team spirited individual that wishes to become part of a talented team, this is the place for you! Duties to include: a Greeting Clients, a Scheduling Appointments a Register Transactions a Receiving Inventory a Answering Phones a General Housekeeping a Ensuring that the salon runs smoothly Schedule will vary to include evenings and weekends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Milton Herald.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mon
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Mon
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Apr 21
|BrandiG
|35
|First Murder in the New City of Milton (Jun '07)
|Apr 15
|justice
|39
|i hate alpharetta (Jun '08)
|Apr 13
|Joe Clark
|74
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC