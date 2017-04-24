Monroe Police: Cumming man's death may be related to Forsyth weekend overdoses

The City of Monroe Police Department is investigating the death of a 28-year-old Cumming man who was reportedly dropped off at a hospital in Walton County early Saturday morning as possibly connected to four Forsyth County overdoses that left two dead in less than 30 hours Sunday and Monday. Around 1:30 a.m. April 22, a man and a woman brought Jeffery Kim Wilson, who was unconscious at the time, to the Clearview Regional Medical Center in Monroe, where medical staff later pronounced him dead, according to a social media post by the city's police department.

