Monroe Police: Cumming man's death ma...

Monroe Police: Cumming man's death may be related to Forsyth weekend overdoses

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Forsyth County News

The City of Monroe Police Department is investigating the death of a 28-year-old Cumming man who was reportedly dropped off at a hospital in Walton County early Saturday morning as possibly connected to four Forsyth County overdoses that left two dead in less than 30 hours Sunday and Monday. Around 1:30 a.m. April 22, a man and a woman brought Jeffery Kim Wilson, who was unconscious at the time, to the Clearview Regional Medical Center in Monroe, where medical staff later pronounced him dead, according to a social media post by the city's police department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Mon dahlonegaisfallin... 2
News Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ... Mon dahlonegaisfallin... 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) Apr 21 BrandiG 35
News First Murder in the New City of Milton (Jun '07) Apr 15 justice 39
i hate alpharetta (Jun '08) Apr 13 Joe Clark 74
Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09) Apr 10 Somebody 921
News Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli... Apr 10 scaredtotellu 1
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,558 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC