Miriam Hammond Obituary, 84
She Was a Baker of Many Things to Those She Loved and Enemy To No One DORAVILLE, Georgia - A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 23 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home for Miriam Olmstead Hammond, 84, who passed away April 17. Rev. Mike Murphy will officiate.
