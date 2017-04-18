Man dies in Lake Lanier

A 34-year-old man died after his jet ski collided April 10 with a bass boat on Lake Lanier near Charleston Park. The body of Yakov Shteyman, of Cumming, was retrieved from the lake later the next day near Six Mile Creek.

