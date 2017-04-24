Lottery winner apparently beaten, lef...

Lottery winner apparently beaten, left for dead near downtown Cumming

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Forsyth County News

Charles Barrett, 59, was taken off life support in Northside Hospital-Forsyth's intensive care unit, where he was transported after an off-duty paramedic reportedly found him on in front of the TitleMax Title Pawn shop shortly after 10 p.m. April 22, according to Cumming Police Casey Tatum. CUMMING A man who was critically injured after apparently being beating and left in the middle of Atlanta Highway just off the Cumming square Saturday night succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... 9 hr new user 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) 11 hr DaniellePerkins 36
What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16) 12 hr Erik 2
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 2
News Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ... Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 1
News First Murder in the New City of Milton (Jun '07) Apr 15 justice 39
i hate alpharetta (Jun '08) Apr 13 Joe Clark 74
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,024 • Total comments across all topics: 280,617,187

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC