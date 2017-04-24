Lottery winner apparently beaten, left for dead near downtown Cumming

Charles Barrett, 59, was taken off life support in Northside Hospital-Forsyth's intensive care unit, where he was transported after an off-duty paramedic reportedly found him on in front of the TitleMax Title Pawn shop shortly after 10 p.m. April 22, according to Cumming Police Casey Tatum. CUMMING A man who was critically injured after apparently being beating and left in the middle of Atlanta Highway just off the Cumming square Saturday night succumbed to his injuries Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

