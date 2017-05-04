Lanier Tech Cumming EMT class goes through mock emergency scenario
Physical Therapist Instructor Joy Adams frantically ran out of Building A, where her colleague, Carol Donnelly, lay by the foot of the stairs, papers strewn around her unconscious body. "Help, help!" she yelled, running to Rebecca Jackson's EMT class, which was practicing body boards on Lanier Technical College's quadrangle.
