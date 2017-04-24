Habersham sewer plant condemned near Lake Lanier
The Cumming City Council voted unanimously to condemn the Habersham Wastewater Treatment Facility just off Buford Dam Road and surrounding properties. The city of Cumming has plans to take over a private sewer facility in east Forsyth near Lake Lanier and replace it with something much bigger.
