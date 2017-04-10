Habersham sewage pump shed catches fi...

Habersham sewage pump shed catches fire near Lake Lanier

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Forsyth County News

Around 3 p.m. April 6, firefighters responded to calls about flames coming from the shed's roof, which is located just off Buford Dam Road on Wood Valley Court. EAST FORSYTH A small shed holding the main sewage pump for the Habersham Wastewater Treatment Facility, a private facility near Lake Lanier in east Forsyth, caught fire Thursday afternoon, rendering the plant temporarily out of service.

