Forsyth students win oratorical contest

From left: Bailey Concatto, West Forsyth High; Vinayak Menon, Riverwatch Middle School; Luca Cordano, Pinecrest Academy; and Srija Somaka, Lambert High. Four public school students have been selected to represent Forsyth County in the 2017 Optimist International Oratorical Contest after being named finalists in the county-wide competition that began with almost 5,800 students.

