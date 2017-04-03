Forsyth students win oratorical contest

Forsyth students win oratorical contest

Sunday Apr 2

From left: Bailey Concatto, West Forsyth High; Vinayak Menon, Riverwatch Middle School; Luca Cordano, Pinecrest Academy; and Srija Somaka, Lambert High. Four public school students have been selected to represent Forsyth County in the 2017 Optimist International Oratorical Contest after being named finalists in the county-wide competition that began with almost 5,800 students.

