Forsyth County Stay-at-home mom places second on Jeopardy
The Forsyth County mom had $5,399 on the line, having bet everything but a single dollar on the last question. "Ani had more than half of Jamie's total so I knew Jamie had to risk something, so I decided to risk everything but a dollar," she said.
