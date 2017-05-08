Foreign language instruction returnin...

Foreign language instruction returning to Forsyth County elementary schools

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Forsyth County News

For the first time since foreign language education was nixed from the elementary school curriculum in Forsyth County during recession budget cuts in 2010, three campuses will offer a dual language immersion program in 2018. Brandywine, Cumming and Kelly Mill elementary schools will be the pilot communities to implement the program, a decision that was approved by the Forsyth County Board of Education at its April meeting after hearing feedback from a survey distributed to seven elementary, two middle and all five high schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition May 5 Barbie 1
Colonial Grand - Pleasant Hill burglary Apr 28 acresident 1
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... Apr 27 new user 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) Apr 27 DaniellePerkins 36
What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16) Apr 27 Erik 2
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 2
Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ... Mar '17 joe 3
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,364 • Total comments across all topics: 280,867,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC