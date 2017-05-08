Foreign language instruction returning to Forsyth County elementary schools
For the first time since foreign language education was nixed from the elementary school curriculum in Forsyth County during recession budget cuts in 2010, three campuses will offer a dual language immersion program in 2018. Brandywine, Cumming and Kelly Mill elementary schools will be the pilot communities to implement the program, a decision that was approved by the Forsyth County Board of Education at its April meeting after hearing feedback from a survey distributed to seven elementary, two middle and all five high schools.
