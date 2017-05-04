Denmark High reaches construction mil...

Denmark High reaches construction milestone with topping out ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Forsyth County News

A sea of white hard hats lined the tables in Denmark High School's soon-to-be band room, the tanned faces of about 300 construction workers smiling, the men proudly donning their yellow vests. "Today, we're celebrating the present," said Chris Torchia, senior project director for Barton Malow Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman thrown from vehicle in critical condition May 5 Barbie 1
Colonial Grand - Pleasant Hill burglary Apr 28 acresident 1
News Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan... Apr 27 new user 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16) Apr 27 DaniellePerkins 36
What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16) Apr 27 Erik 2
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Apr 24 dahlonegaisfallin... 2
Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ... Mar '17 joe 3
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,586 • Total comments across all topics: 280,862,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC