Cumming Mayor Gravitt to seek re-election
Gravitt told the Forsyth County News Tuesday afternoon he is planning to seek re-election for his 15th term as mayor this fall. Gravitt said he was encouraged to run after receiving a clean bill of health and support from the community.
