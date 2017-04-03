Cumming chosen as pilot community in addiction program
Stakeholders invested in solving the addiction crisis facing the community and entire the nation will soon be able to see Forsyth County in a spotlight as a crucial player in the fight. Facing Addiction selected Cumming as one of only 15 cities in the United States to participate as a pilot community in the organization's first-time study and project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Fri
|wdsizemore13
|34
|Shira?
|Apr 6
|Imherefornow
|1
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Apr 5
|Trump is the man
|3
|New Salon Grand Opening Celebration for Parents...
|Mar 28
|ARod
|2
|Say "NO" to Boosterthon Fun Runs in our schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|mom of 2 and elem...
|606
|i hate alpharetta (Jun '08)
|Mar 25
|Brandon
|73
|Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ...
|Mar 22
|joe
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC