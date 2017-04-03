Cumming chosen as pilot community in ...

Cumming chosen as pilot community in addiction program

Thursday Apr 6

Stakeholders invested in solving the addiction crisis facing the community and entire the nation will soon be able to see Forsyth County in a spotlight as a crucial player in the fight. Facing Addiction selected Cumming as one of only 15 cities in the United States to participate as a pilot community in the organization's first-time study and project.

Cumming, GA

