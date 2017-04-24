Boulder Dash set for Saturday in Cumming

The Cumming-Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce will host the eighth annual Boulder Dash at the Bluegrass Materials Quarry on Ronald Reagan Boulevard on Saturday. The race will begin at 9 a.m., and registration is 7:30-8:30 a.m. "This is a 5K-10K run, walk," said Tony Peters, vice president of community affairs with the Chamber.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.