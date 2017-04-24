Boulder Dash set for Saturday in Cumming
The Cumming-Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce will host the eighth annual Boulder Dash at the Bluegrass Materials Quarry on Ronald Reagan Boulevard on Saturday. The race will begin at 9 a.m., and registration is 7:30-8:30 a.m. "This is a 5K-10K run, walk," said Tony Peters, vice president of community affairs with the Chamber.
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colonial Grand - Pleasant Hill burglary
|15 hr
|acresident
|1
|Autism; Soothing the Senses and Saving the Plan...
|Thu
|new user
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Thu
|DaniellePerkins
|36
|What motorcycle clubs are in North ga? (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Erik
|2
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Apr 24
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|First Murder in the New City of Milton (Jun '07)
|Apr 15
|justice
|39
