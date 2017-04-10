'Blood at the Root' author returning to Forsyth for talk

The award-winning poet who grew up in Forsyth County and penned his first nonfiction work about the 1912 racial cleansing of Forsyth that left the county without a single black resident until the 90s is set to speak at a church in Cumming this weekend. Patrick Phillips, author of "Blood at the Root: A Racial Cleansing in America," will talk to the public about his book, which immediately garnered nationwide reviews and attention, on Saturday, April 8 at 4 p.m. at Cumming First United Methodist Church at 770 Canton Highway.

