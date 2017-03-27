Atlanta Steeplechase to celebrate 20 years at Kingston Downs
Billed as the 'best lawn party in Georgia,' the Atlanta Steeplechase will mark its 20th year being presented at the Kingston Downs complex April 22. Started in 1966, the event relocated to the more than 430-acre property on the Bartow-Floyd county line in 1997. "In the early 1990s, the department of transportation announced road improvements in the Cumming, Georgia, area that would encroach on Seven Branches Farm where the Atlanta Steeplechase had been held for about 10 years," said Ellen Archer, a member of the Steeplechase's board of stewards and executive director of the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Tribune News.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Salon Grand Opening Celebration for Parents...
|Mar 28
|ARod
|2
|Say "NO" to Boosterthon Fun Runs in our schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|mom of 2 and elem...
|606
|i hate alpharetta (Jun '08)
|Mar 25
|Brandon
|73
|Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ...
|Mar 22
|joe
|3
|jealous (Aug '10)
|Mar 21
|Anonymous
|2
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Mar 21
|Not gay
|2
|Review: Pepperoni's Tavern (Jul '08)
|Mar 18
|Curious
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC