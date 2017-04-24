Annual dancing, casino night to benef...

Annual dancing, casino night to benefit Sawnee Woman's Club

Friday Apr 21 Read more: Forsyth County News

For the 32nd year, the Sawnee Woman's Club is inviting Forsyth County residents to don their dancing shoes at the club's annual Nite in Olde Cumming fundraiser on Saturday. The event, which is one of the county's longest-running community fundraisers, will provide a dinner catered by Chef Kern's, an opportunity for dancing and music from The Stephen Lee Band, casino tables and a silent auction at 6140 Events, located at 6140 Ga.

