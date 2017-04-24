Annual dancing, casino night to benefit Sawnee Woman's Club
For the 32nd year, the Sawnee Woman's Club is inviting Forsyth County residents to don their dancing shoes at the club's annual Nite in Olde Cumming fundraiser on Saturday. The event, which is one of the county's longest-running community fundraisers, will provide a dinner catered by Chef Kern's, an opportunity for dancing and music from The Stephen Lee Band, casino tables and a silent auction at 6140 Events, located at 6140 Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega
|Mon
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|2
|Tuition increase coming for UNG students after ...
|Mon
|dahlonegaisfallin...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Alpharetta, GA (Jun '16)
|Apr 21
|BrandiG
|35
|First Murder in the New City of Milton (Jun '07)
|Apr 15
|justice
|39
|i hate alpharetta (Jun '08)
|Apr 13
|Joe Clark
|74
|Major problems with Vanilla Visa Gift Cards (Dec '09)
|Apr 10
|Somebody
|921
|Chestatee Academy teacher suspected in $6 milli...
|Apr 10
|scaredtotellu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC