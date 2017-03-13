Wrong way driver indicted for traffic...

Wrong way driver indicted for traffic, drug charges

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Forsyth County News

A Cumming man who reportedly attempted to flee law enforcement by driving on the wrong side of the road in north Forsyth late last year before crashing has been indicted for the incident, which includes charges of trafficking in methamphetamine for being found with 39 grams of the drug. Calvin Lee Blackstone, who was 36 at the time of the Dec. 5, 2016, accident, faces counts of trafficking in meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, fleeing and attempting to elude, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and tampering with evidence, according to a Feb. 13 bill of indictment in the Forsyth County Superior Court.

