Thunderstorms approaching Cumming may...

Thunderstorms approaching Cumming may produce hail

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Forsyth County News

CUMMING Temperatures reaching 80 degrees Tuesday on the second day of spring may not foreshadow hazardous weather, but the National Weather Service is predicting Forsyth County is in for a soaked night. According to a hazardous weather outlook for Cumming and much or north and central Georgia, scattered to severe thunderstorms are likely to cross the area this afternoon through evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jealous (Aug '10) 7 hr Completlyinsane 2
News Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul... 13 hr Not gay 2
Review: Pepperoni's Tavern (Jul '08) Mar 18 Curious 9
News KKK sign may return to downtown Dahlonega Mar 17 Bill 1
Say "NO" to Boosterthon Fun Runs in our schools (Oct '08) Mar 17 iheartny2003 593
are there any good swingers groups in gainesvil... (Aug '09) Mar 16 Randy 32
News Alpharetta Wants Your Input On Land Use Plan (Mar '16) Mar 15 Bubba Cooder 2
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,327 • Total comments across all topics: 279,730,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC