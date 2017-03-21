Thunderstorms approaching Cumming may produce hail

CUMMING Temperatures reaching 80 degrees Tuesday on the second day of spring may not foreshadow hazardous weather, but the National Weather Service is predicting Forsyth County is in for a soaked night. According to a hazardous weather outlook for Cumming and much or north and central Georgia, scattered to severe thunderstorms are likely to cross the area this afternoon through evening.

