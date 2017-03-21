South Forsyth Rotary Club builds gree...

South Forsyth Rotary Club builds greenhouse for Creative Enterprises

Friday Mar 17 Read more: Forsyth County News

The Rotary Club of South Forsyth officially dedicated a greenhouse built as a service project to Creative Enterprises Inc. on Wednesday. Clients at a center for adults with disabilities in Cumming will soon be able to grow their own food and plants.

