Sharon Springs cityhood debated among Forsyth County officials
Earlier this week, District 25 state Rep. Todd Jones announced his plans to introduce and ran a legal advertisement in the Forsyth County News for a second bill to begin the cityhood process for the proposed city of Sharon Springs, a second municipality in Forsyth County. A previous bill to incorporate the city was filed in 2015, but the bill was removed in early 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Salon Grand Opening Celebration for Parents...
|Tue
|ARod
|2
|Say "NO" to Boosterthon Fun Runs in our schools (Oct '08)
|Mar 27
|mom of 2 and elem...
|606
|i hate alpharetta (Jun '08)
|Mar 25
|Brandon
|73
|Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ...
|Mar 22
|joe
|3
|jealous (Aug '10)
|Mar 21
|Anonymous
|2
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Mar 21
|Not gay
|2
|Review: Pepperoni's Tavern (Jul '08)
|Mar 18
|Curious
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC