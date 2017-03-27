Sharon Springs cityhood debated among...

Sharon Springs cityhood debated among Forsyth County officials

Friday Mar 24 Read more: Forsyth County News

Earlier this week, District 25 state Rep. Todd Jones announced his plans to introduce and ran a legal advertisement in the Forsyth County News for a second bill to begin the cityhood process for the proposed city of Sharon Springs, a second municipality in Forsyth County. A previous bill to incorporate the city was filed in 2015, but the bill was removed in early 2016.

