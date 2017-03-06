New voter elections building approved...

New voter elections building approved in Cumming

Friday Mar 3

The department currently operates out of an office at the Forsyth County Administration Building and a warehouse off Piney Grove Road, which has voter registration cards and equipment. The new building will take over for both.

