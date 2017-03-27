New power poles popping up from Cumming to south Forsyth
Craig Heighton of Georgia Transmission Corporation said the company is working with Cumming-based Sawnee EMC to install the poles for a new sub-station on Peachtree Parkway . "Right now we have got a new transmission line that we're constructing, or in the process of construction, from the Cumming substation down to a new substation off of Peachtree Parkway called Pinecrest," Heighton said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Cumming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Salon Grand Opening Celebration for Parents...
|10 hr
|ARod
|2
|Say "NO" to Boosterthon Fun Runs in our schools (Oct '08)
|Mon
|mom of 2 and elem...
|606
|i hate alpharetta (Jun '08)
|Mar 25
|Brandon
|73
|Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ...
|Mar 22
|joe
|3
|jealous (Aug '10)
|Mar 21
|Anonymous
|2
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Mar 21
|Not gay
|2
|Review: Pepperoni's Tavern (Jul '08)
|Mar 18
|Curious
|9
Find what you want!
Search Cumming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC