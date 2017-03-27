New power poles popping up from Cummi...

New power poles popping up from Cumming to south Forsyth

Wednesday Mar 22

Craig Heighton of Georgia Transmission Corporation said the company is working with Cumming-based Sawnee EMC to install the poles for a new sub-station on Peachtree Parkway . "Right now we have got a new transmission line that we're constructing, or in the process of construction, from the Cumming substation down to a new substation off of Peachtree Parkway called Pinecrest," Heighton said.

Cumming, GA

