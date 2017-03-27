New power poles popping up from Cumming to south Forsyth

Craig Heighton of Georgia Transmission Corporation said the company is working with Cumming-based Sawnee EMC to install the poles for a new sub-station on Peachtree Parkway . "Right now we have got a new transmission line that we're constructing, or in the process of construction, from the Cumming substation down to a new substation off of Peachtree Parkway called Pinecrest," Heighton said.

