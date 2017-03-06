Nalley Nissan opens on Buford Highway...

Nalley Nissan opens on Buford Highway in Cumming

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Forsyth County News

A quick drive down Buford Highway heading south from Cumming will provide a display of car dealerships popping up along the commuter corridor, and now drivers of one of the most popular brands in the area have one of their own. Nalley Nissan of Cumming is now open to customers out of its 44,000-square-foot full-service facility at 1310 Buford Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) Mon YouAreAnIdiot 23
Subhani and Subhani Immigration Lawyers Review (Jan '09) Mar 4 Sanjiv P 11
Building in Ball Ground Mar 2 Anonymous 1
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... Mar 2 Family covers it up 2
News Did long odds on casino get longer? Feb 28 General Zod 1
Morgan Bauer (Mar '16) Feb 24 The Mom 13
Lots of Police surrounding man at gas station ... Feb 22 Mangochair 2
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC