Nalley Nissan opens on Buford Highway in Cumming

A quick drive down Buford Highway heading south from Cumming will provide a display of car dealerships popping up along the commuter corridor, and now drivers of one of the most popular brands in the area have one of their own. Nalley Nissan of Cumming is now open to customers out of its 44,000-square-foot full-service facility at 1310 Buford Highway.

