MSP Denies Destroying Office 365 Data in Nonpayment Flap

A Georgia managed services provider repeatedly harassed a client who refused to extend an expiring contract, then shut off access to the organization's website and Office 365 account, before permanently deleting large portions of the customer's data, authorities allege. James Kubicek insists he was within his rights to shut off access to his client's Office 365 account after the customer - the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce - refused to fulfill the final two years of a three-year IT services contract.

