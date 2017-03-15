MSP Denies Destroying Office 365 Data...

MSP Denies Destroying Office 365 Data in Nonpayment Flap

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Data Center Knowledge

A Georgia managed services provider repeatedly harassed a client who refused to extend an expiring contract, then shut off access to the organization's website and Office 365 account, before permanently deleting large portions of the customer's data, authorities allege. James Kubicek insists he was within his rights to shut off access to his client's Office 365 account after the customer - the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce - refused to fulfill the final two years of a three-year IT services contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Data Center Knowledge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cumming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alpharetta Wants Your Input On Land Use Plan (Mar '16) 51 min Bubba Cooder 2
Elvis Lee Clark aka Ernest T Bass (Apr '12) 20 hr Barbars 24
Subhani and Subhani Immigration Lawyers Review (Jan '09) Mar 4 Sanjiv P 11
Building in Ball Ground Mar 2 Anonymous 1
Infant beat by his father. Dawsonville accepts ... Mar 2 Family covers it up 2
News Did long odds on casino get longer? Feb 28 General Zod 1
Morgan Bauer (Mar '16) Feb 24 The Mom 13
See all Cumming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cumming Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Forsyth County was issued at March 15 at 3:05PM EDT

Cumming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cumming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Cumming, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,570,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC