Ministry supporting teen moms marks 7 years in Cumming

More than 100 young mothers and their children have benefitted from a ministry that recently celebrated its seventh year in the community. Creekside United Methodist Church runs a program called Teen MOPS, which stands for "mothers of preschoolers," as an effort to provide a "loving, non-judgmental, supportive environment while nurturing young moms in their relationship with Christ and helping them build self-confidence in their roles as women and as mothers."

