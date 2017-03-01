Men acquitted in 2009 slaying of Peace Corps volunteer from Forsyth
A court in Benin acquitted all four men on Feb. 25 of the 2009 murder of Catherine "Kate" Puzey, who graduated from high school in Cumming and whose parents both worked for Forsyth County Schools. CUMMING Eight years after a 24-year-old Forsyth County resident was murdered while volunteering for the Peace Corps in west Africa, the four men accused of killing her were set free.
